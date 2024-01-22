Gustafsson (lower body) will be in Sunday's lineup against the Ducks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Gustafsson was unavailable Saturday against the Kings but will get back in the lineup after just one missed game. The veteran blueliner has four goals and 21 points through 44 games this season.
