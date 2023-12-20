Gustafsson logged three assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Two of Gustafsson's three assists came on the power play in the Rangers' three-goal victory. The 31-year-old blueliner now has four helpers in his last two contests after going eight games without a point. Gustafsson's been relegated back to a bottom-pairing role since Adam Fox returned from injury, limiting his scoring production, though he's had a solid campaign overall with 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) through 30 games in his first season with New York.