Gustafsson notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Gustafsson set up Chris Kreider's first-period tally. The helper extended Gustafsson's point streak to four games (one goal, five assists). The 31-year-old defenseman has filled in admirably with Adam Fox (lower body) out. Gustafsson's recent surge has him up to 10 points, 22 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests overall.