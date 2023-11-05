Gustafsson recorded a goal and an assist on two shots in the Rangers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Gustafsson extended the Rangers' lead to 3-0 with a shot in the slot that beat Filip Gustavsson. He would also pick up a helper on Chris Kreider's goal. In his first year with the Rangers, he has started strong with three goals and six points in 11 games. With Adam Fox sidelined with a lower-body injury, Gustafsson will be expected to take on the role of power-play quarterback on the Rangers' top power-play unit.