Gustafsson (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Kings, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Matthew Robertson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday, indicating they'd need some defensive depth Saturday. It'll be the first game Gustafsson's missed this season. He has four goals and 21 points through 44 games. Zac Jones will likely slot into Gustafsson's spot on the third-pairing and second power-play unit.