Gustafsson (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Gustafsson will return from a four-game absence and is expected to play on the third pairing. Zac Jones will exit the lineup to make way for Gustafsson's return.
More News
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Remains unavailable•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Won't play against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Powers up with assist•