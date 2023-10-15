Gustafsson had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

His goal came just 50 seconds into the game to push the Rangers up 1-0. Gustafsson is coming off a 42-point season between Washington and Toronto and has a 60-point season on his resume. However, he's the third offensive option in Madison Square, and that will limit his fantasy value, especially if K'Andre Miller continues to hop the boards on the second power-play unit.