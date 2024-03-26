Gustafsson (upper body) will not be an option versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, per NHL.com.
Gustafsson will be out of the lineup for just the second time this season. In his 70 appearances this year, the 32-year-old blueliner has managed six goals and 24 assists, including nine power-play points. Without Gustafsson in the lineup, Brandon Scanlin is expected to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Powers up with assist•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Dishes helper in Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Two shots on net•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Good to go Sunday•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Out Saturday•