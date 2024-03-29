Gustafsson (upper body) didn't travel with the team for its road clash with Arizona on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Gustafsson will be out of action for his third consecutive game due to his upper-body problem. In 70 games this season, the 32-year-old blueliner has notched six goals and 24 assists, including nine power-play points. Without Gustafsson in the lineup, K'Andre Miller could see more time with the man advantage.