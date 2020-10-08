Vierling was drafted 127th overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Vierling was the No. 2 overall selection in 2019 OHL Draft in which Quinton Byfield went first. To give you an idea of how highly Vierling was thought of back then, he went ahead of 2020 first-rounders Jamie Drysdale (No. 4) and Cole Perfetti (No. 5) in that draft. The main questions surrounding Vierling are the overall package. He's talented offensively, but not dominant. His hockey sense is strong, but his skating is average. He's 6-foot but weighs just 170 pounds. Vierling is intriguing because of his pedigree and youth - he turned just 18 years old in mid-June - but this one is going to be a process.