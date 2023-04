Chytil scored an empty-net goal to go with an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over New Jersey.

Chytil got a helper on Ryan Lindgren's goal, which made it 3-0 in the second period. The 23-year-old center later capped the scoring by hitting the empty net from center ice. After breaking out with seven goals in 20 games last postseason, Chytil set career highs with 22 goals and 45 assists in the regular season, and it looks like he's ready to deploy his extra gear for the playoffs again.