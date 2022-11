Chytil notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Chytil was a key part of the Rangers' bounce-back second period. He set up tallies by Braden Schneider and Kaapo Kakko to help the Rangers overcome an early deficit. Chytil has picked up two goals and five helpers in his last seven games, providing some scoring depth from the third line. The center is up to 10 points, 20 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 outings this season.