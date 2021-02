Chytil (upper body) joined the Rangers at practice Thursday, indicating that he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil is still on injured reserve, and he's considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 21-year-old is uncertain for Friday's game versus the Bruins. However, head coach David Quinn seemed to hint that Chytil will miss at least one more game.