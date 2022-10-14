Chytil scored what proved to be the game-winning goal Thursday as the Rangers rolled over the Wild 7-3.

Chytil, seeking to establish himself as a legitimate scoring threat, scored at 16:54 of the second period Thursday, restoring the Rangers' early three-goal advantage. The 23-year-old center mustered just eight goals in each of the past two seasons. In 2019-20, Chytil scored 14 goals in 60 appearances. If the 2017 first-round draft pick continues to center the third line, he could receive an extended opportunity to prove to the deep Rangers he could be an additional scoring threat.