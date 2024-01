Chyti (upper body) is on his way back to New York, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, after spending some time in Czechia.

Chytil, who hasn't played since Nov. 2 against Carolina, still doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup. Still, Kaplan reported Monday that the 24-year-old forward made some progress while training back home. Chytil has six assists and 22 shots on goal in 10 appearances this season.