Chytil scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Flyers.

Chytil converted a Libor Hajek cross-ice feed to finish off an odd-man rush with 21 seconds left in the second period, closing out a seven-goal stanza for the Rangers. It was the fourth goal of the year for the 21-year-old Chytil, who has points in back-to-back tilts after a brief four-game dry spell.