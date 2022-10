Chytil (upper body) is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against Columbus, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

While Chytil's status for Tuesday against the Avalanche remains to be seen, his day-to-day designation is a positive sign overall. The 23-year-old forward has three points through six appearances this season. If he misses any time, expect Jimmy Vesey to get back in the lineup.