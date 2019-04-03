Rangers' Filip Chytil: Considered day-to-day
Chytil will not play Wednesday and is considered day-to-day moving forward.
The reason behind Chytil's absence remains unclear, but it will cost him at least one contest and likely leaves him a question mark for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets. Pavel Buchnevich (concussion) is considered a question mark for the contest and would likely draw in if he's cleared. Otherwise, look for the Rangers to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
