Chytil (upper body) may be available versus Boston on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

At this point, Chytil should probably be considered a game-time call for Thursday's tilt. If given the green light, Chyil should supplant Barclay Goodrow as the third-line center role in addition to linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit. Prior to his five-game absence, Chytil recorded two goals on nine shots, one assist and six hits while averaging 12:25 of ice time.