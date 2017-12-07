Rangers' Filip Chytil: Dealing with cervical strain
The upper-body injury Chytil suffered in Saturday's loss to the Toronto Marlies was reportedly a cervical strain, according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks.
The 21st pick in this past draft has displayed some frailty in his first North American campaign, though this particular ailment came as the result of an illegal hit by Andreas Johnsson. Chytil's logged 12 points in 15 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, and his advanced skill level will likely be helpful for the parent club at some point down the line.
