Chytil is dealing with a groin strain that will keep him out of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Devils, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports, adding that the Czech skater will practice Monday.

The European Elite prospect was taken 21st overall by the Blueshirts in this year's draft. Every bit of training camp action is crucial for the 18-year-old, but the team's executives know better than to rush him back before he's ready.