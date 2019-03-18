Rangers' Filip Chytil: Dealing with illness
Chytil (illness) didn't suit up in practice and is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against Detroit.
The 19-year-old has been decent this campaign, accumulating 21 points in 68 games. The team will likely confirm Chytil's status closer to puck drop, but if he cant go, Boo Nieves or Connor Brickley could draw into the lineup.
