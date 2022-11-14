Chytil logged an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Chytil stretched his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists) when he set up Adam Fox's second-period tally. The 23-year-old Chytil is starting to produce like a consistent middle-six center this season -- he's up to four goals and four helpers in 11 contests. He's added 17 shots on net, 12 PIM, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck won't be bumped from top-six roles, but Chytil's got a home on the third line that is working just fine for him.