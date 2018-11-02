Chytil dished out a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Chytil skated just 10:05 in the contest, but 2:53 of that time came with the extra man. He's understandably raw after turning just 19 years of age in September, so Chytil isn't a viable option in redraft leagues outside of very deep formats. Dynasty league owners should keep an eye on the 21st overall selection from the 2017 draft, though.