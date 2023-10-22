Chytil notched three assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Chytil also led all Rangers forwards with 19:14 of ice time. The 24-year-old's three helpers were all of the primary variety -- he set up Artemi Panarin twice and Alexis Lafreniere once. After posting just one assist through the first four games, Chytil has four helpers, 13 shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five contests this season. He remains in a middle-six role on the second line, though this was the first time this season Chytil posted more minutes than Vincent Trocheck, who saw 13:32 of ice time Saturday.