Play

Chytil (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Stars.

Chytil played 5:32 during the first period of Tuesday's game, but he was ruled out during the intermission. It's unclear what happened to the Czech forward. If he isn't ready to go in time for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, expect the Rangers to call up a forward from AHL Hartford.

More News
Our Latest Stories