Chytil (upper body) will not return during the 2023-24 campaign.

Chytil appeared to be nearing a return before suffering a setback during Friday's practice session. The team has now ruled him out for the year rather than risking any further setbacks. The 24-year-old tallied six assists in 10 games prior to suffering the injury. As of now, Chytil's status for training camp remains unclear.