Chytil scored his 12th goal of the season and had three shots in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Chytil entered the night without a point in his last seven games but put that skid to bed midway through the first period, re-directing a Marc Staal feed on the doorstep. The 20-year-old has now topped the 11 goals he scored in 75 games a season ago.