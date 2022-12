Chytil (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game against Chicago, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil scored a goal and added an assist while logging just 4:48 of ice time before leaving the contest. He's up to 17 points through 25 games, including six over his last six appearances. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins.