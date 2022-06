Chytil (upper body) is expected to be fine, though head coach Gerard Gallant did not have an official update after Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Chytil was hurt in the second period Tuesday, but the initial indication is that it's not expected to be a long-term issue. Nevertheless, fantasy managers likely won't know if Chytil is playing in Thursday's Game 5 until lineups are made official at the end of warmups.