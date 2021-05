Chytil dished out an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over Boston, giving him season-ending totals of eight goals and 14 assists in 42 games.

Chytil missed time with an upper-body injury after a hot start and ultimately came one point shy of the 23 he mustered in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. His average of .52 points per game was a career best, and all of Chytil's production came at even strength. The 2017 first-round pick will be a restricted free agent this offseason.