Rangers' Filip Chytil: Four-game point streak
Chytil had two goals Thursday in a 9-3 loss to the Lightning.
The Rangers didn't have many bright spots on the night, so this performance was a sweet one. Chytil has a bright future and right now, he's rolling with a four-game, five-point scoring streak. It includes four goals. That makes Chytil a worthy short-term waiver addition.
