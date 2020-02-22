Rangers' Filip Chytil: Game-time call Saturday
Chytil (upper body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Sharks.
Chytil didn't return to Friday's game versus the Hurricanes after sustaining an upper-body injury, so his uncertain status is no surprise. The 2017 first-round pick has had a solid February with five points and 25 shots on net over 11 games, including a point in each of the last two contests. If he can't go, Greg McKegg or natural defenseman Brendan Smith will enter the lineup.
More News
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Leaves early with injury Friday•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Sets up two key goals•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Ends scoring funk•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Nets goal and assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Knocks in rebound for 10th goal•
-
Rangers' Filip Chytil: Gets things started in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.