Chytil (upper body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Sharks.

Chytil didn't return to Friday's game versus the Hurricanes after sustaining an upper-body injury, so his uncertain status is no surprise. The 2017 first-round pick has had a solid February with five points and 25 shots on net over 11 games, including a point in each of the last two contests. If he can't go, Greg McKegg or natural defenseman Brendan Smith will enter the lineup.