Chytil (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Chytil was back on the second power play at Monday's practice session, so all signs point to him suiting up against the Hurricanes even if he is officially a game-time call. With the center back in the lineup, he will look to get over the 23-point threshold for the first time in his four-year NHL career.