Chytil (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Mollie Walker of Newsday reports.

Chytil exited Tuesday's Game 4 loss to Tampa Bay in the second period with an upper-body issue, leaving his status for Game 5 up in the air. Confirmation on the 22-year-old forward's status for Thursday's contest likely won't surface until the Rangers take the ice for pregame warmups.