Rangers' Filip Chytil: Gets call to NHL
Chytil was summoned up from AHL Hartford on Sunday.
In his first season in North America, Chytil has wowed in the minors, throwing up 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 45 games, and is very disciplined -- he's only taken two minor penalties all year. It's unclear where the Czech native will slot into the lineup, but with his offensive creativity and potential, he very well could be given a couple looks in the top six.
