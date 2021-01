Chytil had an assist and two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

The entire Rangers team bounced back after coming out flat in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders, and Chytil chipped in his first point of 2021. He's locked into the third-line center role, and while Chytil isn't seeing any power-play time at the moment, he could get a chance with the second unit if the Rangers' early inefficiency with the extra man (1-for-10 through two games) persists.