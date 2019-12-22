Rangers' Filip Chytil: Gets things started in win
Chytil scored a goal on three shots in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.
Chytil opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the game, igniting a three-goal first period for the Rangers. It was the first goal for Chytil since Nov. 29, halting a 10-game drought for the 20-year-old. He has nine goals and 12 points in 26 games, putting him on the verge of eclipsing the 11 goals he scored in 75 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.