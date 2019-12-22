Play

Chytil scored a goal on three shots in a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Chytil opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the game, igniting a three-goal first period for the Rangers. It was the first goal for Chytil since Nov. 29, halting a 10-game drought for the 20-year-old. He has nine goals and 12 points in 26 games, putting him on the verge of eclipsing the 11 goals he scored in 75 games last season.

