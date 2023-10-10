Chytil (upper body) will be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against Buffalo on Thursday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Chytil was a full participant at Tuesday's practice after being limited during training camp as a precaution. Going into the 2023-24 campaign, he is slated to center the second line of the Rangers and work on the second power-play unit. Chytil produced personal bests last season in goals (22), assists (23), points (45) and shots on net (177) over 74 games.