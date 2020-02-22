Rangers' Filip Chytil: Good to go
Chytil (upper body) is taking line rushes and will play Saturday against San Jose, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Chytil left Friday's game early but is seemingly fine and will skate on the Rangers' third line against the Sharks. He's got a goal and an assist in his last two games, so the 20-year-old is looking to push his point streak to three games. On the season, Chytil has 13 goals, nine assists and 22 points in 51 games.
