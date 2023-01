Chytil (illness) is expected to play Thursday against Montreal, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Chytil, who hasn't been feeling well for the last few days, didn't end up missing a game because of the illness. He has nine goals and 19 points in 31 contests in 2022-23. Chytil was productive Tuesday versus Carolina, contributing a goal and an assist despite logging just 8:44 of ice time.