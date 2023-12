Chytil (upper body) will return home to Czechia on Friday to 'reset' for his next phase of recovery, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Chytil has been out of action since Nov. 2, a span of 23 games. He has been skating by himself and with him returning home, there is no timetable for his return. Chytil had six assists in 10 games before his injury.