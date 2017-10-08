Chytil will not take the ice against Montreal on Sunday.

After Chytil was only given 11 shifts during his debut Thursday, coach Alain Vigneault will leave the 18-year-old in the press box. Although Chytil did struggle in his debut -- he went one for five on faceoffs and committed a tripping penalty -- this is his first season in North America and it's only natural to have growing pains. The Czech native has tremendous speed and excels in the open ice, but it appears he'll have to fine tune his game before earning an every day role.