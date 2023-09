Chytil (upper body) took the ice in the first group at Rangers training camp Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Chytil is apparently recovered from the upper-body injury he sustained with Czechia at the IIHF World Championship, which was a suspected fractured cheekbone. The 24-year-old was expected to be healthy for camp, and that's held true. Chytil will compete with Vincent Trocheck for the second-line center job.