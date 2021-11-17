Chytil (upper body) had two shots and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Chytil looked explosive in his return from a three-game absence. He used a burst of speed to create a one-on-one situation with goalie Cayden Primeau and got Primeau to go down by pulling the puck across the crease, but Chytil couldn't quite get the finish right and hit the crossbar with his shot. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old center's return was a welcome sight for a Rangers team that's off to a 10-3-3 start despite a lack of secondary scoring.