Rangers' Filip Chytil: Impressing early
Chytil, who scored the game-winning goal on an overtime power play in Wednesday's exhibition against the Devils, has been impressing his coaches and teammates, the New York Daily News reports.
He did so while playing center between established scoring wingers Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider, but this year's No. 21 overall draft pick still faces an uphill battle to break camp with the Rangers unless he goes on a rampage for the remainder of the preseason. Just recently turned 18 years old, Chytil has nearly zero experience in North American hockey, and the Blueshirts are already deep down the middle -- unless they elect to move Kevin Hayes or J.T. Miller to the wing.
