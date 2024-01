Chytil (upper body) was hurt during Friday's optional skate and needed to be helped off the ice, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

There was no word as to the severity of the injury, or if it is related to his current injury, but he was on the ice for several minutes before being helped off the ice by Jake Leschyshyn and Zac Jones, the only players still on the ice. Chytil last played Nov. 2, a span of 37 games. He has six assists in 10 games this season.