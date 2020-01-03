Chytil potted a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Chytil buried a rebound just 25 seconds after Jacob Trouba's goal pulled the Rangers within one. The 20-year-old center has 10 goals and four helpers through 31 games this year, on pace to top the 23 points he produced on 2018-19, his first full year in the league. Chytil has added 66 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.