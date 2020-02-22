Rangers' Filip Chytil: Leaves early with injury Friday
Chytil picked up an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Chytil was limited to 10:19 in the game, registering a power-play assist and two blocked shots. Per Cyrgalis, head coach David Quinn expected to know more about Chytil's status Friday night. An update on the 20-year-old's availability should surface prior to Saturday's game against the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.