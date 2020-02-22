Chytil picked up an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Chytil was limited to 10:19 in the game, registering a power-play assist and two blocked shots. Per Cyrgalis, head coach David Quinn expected to know more about Chytil's status Friday night. An update on the 20-year-old's availability should surface prior to Saturday's game against the Sharks.