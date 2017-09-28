Rangers' Filip Chytil: Makes NHL roster
Chytil has played his way to a spot in the Rangers roster, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
This year's first-round pick, Chytil wasn't given much of a chance to earn a spot on the NHL squad as he entered his first season in North America. After a solid preseason that has seen Chytil tally a goal and two assists in four games, head coach Alain Vigneault has deemed Chytil ready to play in the best league in the world. That said, Vigneault called Chytil "day-to-day" in regards to his roster status, as he wants to see how the youngster reacts to the grind of the season. If Chytil is able to hold up and establish a regular spot in the Rangers lineup, he could be a name to watch for fantasy owners.
